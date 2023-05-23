Crude oil stalls at ceiling area

Today, the WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude oil is closely watched by traders and investors around the world. crude futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they can be traded on margin and involve leverage. are closing at $72.91, marking an increase of $0.86 or 1.19%. The commodity hit a high of $73.76 and a low of $71.71. When examining the hourly chart, the peak price encountered resistance within the range of $73.50 and $73.89, identified as a key swing area (highlighted by red numbered circles in the chart).

The day's low price briefly breached the 100-hour moving average (depicted by the blue line in the chart) but managed to maintain support above the 200-hour moving average at $71.61 (indicated by the green line).

In terms of future direction, a move above the swing range of $73.89 would strengthen the bullish sentiment. Conversely, a shift below both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages would suggest a greater bearish inclination.