The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $114.09. That's up $3.76 or 3.41%

The high price for the day reached $114.83. The low price extended to $110.27.

Looking at the hourly chart, the contract moved above a swing area between $111.37 and $111.96. That opened the door for further upside momentum. The high price from the month comes in at $115.56.

Crude oil raced above a swing area