WTI crude oil stalled against the 200 day moving average

The price of WTI crude oil futures are selling at $80.83. That's down $1.69 or 2.05%. The low price reached $80.47. The high price was at $82.71. Looking at the daily chart the price, last week the price reached up to test the falling 200 day moving average currently at $83.38. Sellers leaned against the key moving average level and kept a lid on the pair.

In trading today, the sellers took control and forced the price to the downside. Higher rates and a higher dollars did not help the upside today.