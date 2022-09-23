The market today is signaling that the era of easy money for governments is over. That has some serious negative implications for global growth and -- by extension -- oil demand.

The problem I see is that it also has negative implications for financing the green transition. The plan -- particularly in Europe -- calls for enormous amounts of spending on the transition but if the fiscal taps are turned off, what happens?

In any case, that's a trade for another day. Right now the market is worried about global growth and oil is taking the hit. The fall through $80 puts oil back at January 12 levels -- virtually wiping out the gains for the year.

Anyone heard from OPEC lately?