French president Macron's words here may be a bit of a trigger but honestly, I don't see much in that to suggest that there is any material receding in tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Not when the Kremlin already sent out its own message earlier here.

But as mentioned earlier, oil could be facing some signs of exhaustion after seven straight weeks of gains so any pullback could be a quick one. Watch out for the 200-hour moving average @ $88.86 as that will be a key level to see if buyers still have the appetite to stick with a push higher in the sessions ahead.