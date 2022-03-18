Xinhua is reporting that:
- both China's Xi and US Pres. Biden thought their video call was constructive
- Xi said that both sides should enhance communications on all fronts
- she says that the US side misjudged China's strategic intentions
- Xi also comments that he hoped that US and pay more attention to Taiwan developments
- mishandling of Taiwan can have subversive effects on its ties
- Both US and NATO should hold talks with Russia to resolve Ukraine crisis
Still awaiting comments from the US.