Xinhua is reporting that:

  • both China's Xi and US Pres. Biden thought their video call was constructive
  • Xi said that both sides should enhance communications on all fronts
  • she says that the US side misjudged China's strategic intentions
  • Xi also comments that he hoped that US and pay more attention to Taiwan developments
  • mishandling of Taiwan can have subversive effects on its ties
  • Both US and NATO should hold talks with Russia to resolve Ukraine crisis

Still awaiting comments from the US.