Deposit outflows from the banking system have stabilized. Things have been calm but monitoring carefully

Bank lending standards have tightened somewhat , may be more tightening to come

Not seeing anything dramatic enough to significantly change outlook for moderate growth, strong labor market and easing inflation

Over time, there is risk that financial system sanctions linked to dollar could 'undermine the hegemony' of the US dollar

Sanctions do create desire by China, Russia and Iran to find an alternative to dollar

I find it interesting that Yellen said outflows from the banking 'system' have failed rather than saying outflows from small banks have stabilized. Jim Bianco highlights that yesterday mega-cap US banks jumped and small cap banks fell 2.1% in a sign that money is flowing in one direction without leaving the system.