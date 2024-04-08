On china green exports says won't rule out tariffs

Not thinking so much about export restrictions for china as much as shifts in their macro economic environment

Paying more attention to resilience of our supply chain

China is allowed to sell EVs in the us, no rules against it, trying to foster a domestic industry

EVs are an important industry for us, we are trying to foster a domestic industry

China is entitled to have a relationship with russia, what we have made clear is it's unacceptable to support russia militarily

US would consider sanctions against institutions, including financial institutions that have provided aid to russia’s military

