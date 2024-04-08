- On china green exports says won't rule out tariffs
- Not thinking so much about export restrictions for china as much as shifts in their macro economic environment
- Paying more attention to resilience of our supply chain
- China is allowed to sell EVs in the us, no rules against it, trying to foster a domestic industry
- EVs are an important industry for us, we are trying to foster a domestic industry
- China is entitled to have a relationship with russia, what we have made clear is it's unacceptable to support russia militarily
- US would consider sanctions against institutions, including financial institutions that have provided aid to russia’s military
Here is some additional comments we had from Yellen earlier in the session.