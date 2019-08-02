CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts most extreme since 2017

Forex futures positioning data among non-commercial traders for the week ending July 32, 2019:


  • EUR short 53K vs 39K short last week. Shorts increased by 14K
  • GBP short 90K vs 79K short last week. Shorts increased by 11K
  • JPY short 4K vs 9K short last week. Short trimmed by 5K
  • CHF short 14k vs 13k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • AUD short 53k vs 48k short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • NZD short 12K vs 12K short last week. Positioning unchanged
  • CAD long 21K vs 31K long last week.  Longs decreased by 10K
The net short in the pound is at the most extreme since 2017.
