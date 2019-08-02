CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts most extreme since 2017

EUR short 53K vs 39K short last week. Shorts increased by 14K

GBP short 90K vs 79K short last week. Shorts increased by 11K

JPY short 4K vs 9K short last week. Short trimmed by 5K

CHF short 14k vs 13k short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

AUD short 53k vs 48k short last week. Shorts increased by 5K



NZD short 12K vs 12K short last week. Positioning unchanged



CAD long 21K vs 31K long last week. Longs decreased by 10K

The net short in the pound is at the most extreme since 2017.