It may be trivial...but









It may be somewhat random and trivial, but the end of 2019 closed at 3230.78. The current price is trading around 3219.97. The high today reached 3238.28 (above the end of year level), but could not sustain the price above the key level. It will take another end of day squeeze higher to get there, but price action has been more volatile of late going into the close.





As we head into the final hour of stock trading, the focus will be on the S&P.