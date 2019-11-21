AUDUSD test the week's lows.

The November low at 0.6769

The AUDUSD is testing the low for the week at 0.6784-857 (just trading below as I type). The pair has been up and down today.









The selling in the NY session has been helped by sellers against a topside trendline and the 200 hour MA (green line). That same trendline and moving average line have found sellers yesterday and again on Tuesday.





That discouraged any dip buyers and encouraged the sellers.





The question now is can the momentum continue through the lows this weekend get below the lows from last week at 0.6779 and 0.6769.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the low for the month also stalled against the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low to the October high (at 0.67698)





