AUD is the strongest of the major currencies





The forex markets are quiet but the AUDUSD has continued to drift higher. The pair did move to a new day high above the 0.72896 level. The high in the last hourly bar reached 0.72903, but has backed off. The buyers remain more control above its 200 hour moving average at the 0.72737 level.









Overall, the AUD is the strongest of the majors followed by the GBP. The JPY is the weakest followed by the CHF.