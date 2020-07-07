Aussie lags, dollar keeps a little firmer to start the session

AUD/USD falls after the news that Melbourne is returning to lockdown

The risk mood is tilting slightly to the softer side as we get the session underway, with Chinese equities seen sagging into the close and barely hanging on to gains.





US futures are also keeping lower and European equities are off to a softer start as well.





That is helping to keep the dollar underpinned as we get things going, while the aussie is the notable laggard with the news of Melbourne going back to lockdown not helping.





AUD/USD touched a high of 0.6998 very early in the day before sticking around 0.6960-70 levels with the RBA offering little of anything new in their latest policy decision earlier.





But the Melbourne lockdown news sent the pair down to 0.6955 before added dollar bids are helping to heap further pressure on price action currently.





Most notably, we are closing in on the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 0.6939.





Keep above that and buyers will still hold near-term control but a break below that will see sellers start to wrestle for added momentum towards yesterday's low @ 0.6925.





The dollar is also keeping firmer across the board for the time being, with EUR/USD down to 1.1290 and cable also at session lows around 1.2475 currently.



