Cable climbs to a fresh high into the fix. What's next

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | cable

The pound continues to push higher

Cable is on a nice run today on the heels of the CBI retail report. The pair is up 62 pips to 1.2945 with an extra push into the London fix.
This is a great looking chart with nothing really in the way until 1.32. There's no need to complicate it. Today the US dollar tried to make a stand and has made a bit of headway against the loonie and kiwi but it's faltering. That's a great sign on which way this trend is headed.

