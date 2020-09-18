CAD/JPY was the biggest FX mover this week

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | cadjpy

NZD was also strong

The yen was the top performer this week while the kiwi lagged. On its face, that fits in nicely with the 'risk off' theme but the old risk on/off paradigm hasn't applied for a long time. Neck-and-neck with the yen as the top performer was the New Zealand dollar.
Taking a look at CAD/JPY, there isn't much in the weekly chart. It was the second week of declines but it's still comfortably within the range since June.

Do note that the pair failed twice at 82.00 and that points to a downside bias.
CADJPY

