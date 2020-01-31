CFTC commitments of traders: EUR shorts increase.
Technical Analysis
Weekly FX futures positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR short 59K vs 47K short last week. Shorts increased by 12K
- GBP long 18K vs 25K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K
- JPY short 36K vs 45K short last week. Shorts increased by 9k
- CHF loan 3.5K vs 1.5 long last week. Longs increased by 2K
- AUD short 27k vs 19K short last week. Shorts increased by 8K
- NZD long 2K vs 1.8K longlast week. Longs increased by 0.2K
- CAD long 35k vs 38K long last week. Longs decreased by 3K
- EUR shorts had the biggest change in week (increase of 12K to the short side).
- The EUR short 59K is the largest speculative position
- JPY shorts trimmed. I have to think that there might be more liquidation over the last few days on the back of the coronavirus.
Below is the history of the EUR. It has been negative since the 1st week of October 2018.