Reverses early declines and closes up $0.86 or 2.37%





The price of Brent crude futures settle at $39.72. That was up $0.99 or 2.56% on the day



The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $37.12. That is up $0.86 or 2.37%. The high for the day reached $37.26 the low extended to $34.74