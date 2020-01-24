Crude oil futures settle at $54.19. A sharp moved lower this week.

Down $1.40 or -2.52%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $54.19. That is down $1.40 or -2.52%. The low for the day reached $53.85, while the high extended to $55.95.





A week ago the price settle at $58.54. For the week, that is a $4.35 decline or a 7.4% decline for the week.







Technically, the price fell below both its 200 day moving average of $57.65 and its 100 day moving average of $57.23. On the downside next target would be the October 31 low at $53.71. Below that and traders will be looking toward the June/August/October lows down between $50.60 and $51.00.

















