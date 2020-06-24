Dollar gains some ground to start the session

The greenback nudges slightly higher in European morning trade

This comes as European stocks are accelerating losses with the DAX now seen down by 1.3% as we get things underway. Notably, cable is down to a session low of 1.2480 with price action falling back under its 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 1.2506.





Also, price is easing under its 100-day moving average at 1.2495 and keeping below that level will be a key point of contention for sellers in trading today.





For now, keep below the 200-hour MA and the near-term bias turns back more neutral with a push under the 100-day moving average @ 1.2495 to give sellers more conviction to try and test the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2444 down the road.





The market is tilting a bit more defensive to start the session with the dollar and yen gaining some slight ground with EUR/USD seen back under 1.1300 and AUD/USD falling to a session low of 0.6912 from around 0.6940 levels earlier.



