Dow and S&P snap five day decline. NASDAQ down for the fourth straight day
Technical Analysis
Dow Jones leads the way led by energy and financialsThe Dow and S&P snapped a five day decline. The NASDAQ was not so lucky falling for the fourth consecutive day. However, late day buying did push the major indices higher into the close. The NASDAQ closed well off it's low level. The S&P was negative going into the last few hours of trading, but erased the declines and closed higher on the day.
The winning sectors included:
- Energy was the biggest gain or with a 2.95% gain.
- Financials rose 1.13%
- Real estate increase 0.49%
- Communication services rose 0.41%
The losing sectors included:
- Healthcare, -0.61%
- Utilities -0.18%
- Materials -0.01%.
- Technology was near unchanged at +0.03
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 261.91 points or 0.76% at 34869.64
- S&P index rose 10.15 points or 0.23% at 4468.72
- NASDAQ index fell -9.9 points or -0.07% at 15105.59
- Russell 2000 rose 13.24 points or 0.59% at 2240.78