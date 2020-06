Find buyers on the first look

Both the S&P index and the Dow industrial average both just tested their 100 hour moving averages and both initially found leaning buyers on the 1st look.





For the S&P index the 100 hour moving average came in at 3083.68. The low just reached 3082.96.









For the Dow the 100 hour moving average came in at 2591.71. The low just reached 25917.87.