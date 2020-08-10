Dow closes at the highest level since February 24, and just 2.6% from unchanged on the year

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow-industrial-average

Dow and S&P are up for the 7 days in a row

The Dow industrial average led the way for stocks to the upside with a 1.3% gain. 
  • The Dow index close at the highest level since February 24th and is just 2.6% from unchanged on the year. 
  • Both the Dow and S&P have closed higher for 7 consecutive days. 
  • The S&P index is the longest winning streak since April 2019. 
  • The Dow's winning streak is the longest since September 2019. 
  • The S&P is less than 1% away from an all-time high close
  • The NASDAQ index closed lower on the day and is on a 2 day losing streak.
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 9.21 points or 0.27% at 3360.49. The high price reached 3363.29. The low price extended to 3335.44
  • NASDAQ index fell 42.67 points or -0.39% to 10968.35. The high was up at 11,040.25 while the low extended to 10,849.46
  • the Dow industrial average rose 357.96 points or 1.3% to 27791.44. The high price reached 27803.86. The low price extended to 27488.21.
The biggest winners in the Dow included:
  • Boeing, +5.52%
  • Caterpillar, +5.26%
  • Raytheon technologies, +4.87%
  • Nike, +3.48%
  • Chevron, +3.41%
Biggest losers in the Dow included:
  • Microsoft, -1.95%
  • Disney, -0.89%
  • J&J, -0.44%
  • McDonald's, -0.22%
  • Coca-Cola, -0.17%
Other winners today included:
  • US steel, +11.67%
  • Wynn Resorts, +9.95%
  • United Airlines, +9.35%
  • FedEx, +8.89%
  • Delta Air Lines, +7.95%
  • Alcoa, +6.17%
  • Southwest Airlines +5.14%
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose