Dow closes at the highest level since February 24, and just 2.6% from unchanged on the year

Dow and S&P are up for the 7 days in a row

The Dow index close at the highest level since February 24th and is just 2.6% from unchanged on the year.

Both the Dow and S&P have closed higher for 7 consecutive days.

The S&P index is the longest winning streak since April 2019.

The Dow's winning streak is the longest since September 2019.

The S&P is less than 1% away from an all-time high close

The NASDAQ index closed lower on the day and is on a 2 day losing streak. The final numbers are showing: S&P index up 9.21 points or 0.27% at 3360.49. The high price reached 3363.29. The low price extended to 3335.44



NASDAQ index fell 42.67 points or -0.39% to 10968.35. The high was up at 11,040.25 while the low extended to 10,849.46



the Dow industrial average rose 357.96 points or 1.3% to 27791.44. The high price reached 27803.86. The low price extended to 27488.21.

The biggest winners in the Dow included:

Boeing, +5.52%



Caterpillar, +5.26%



Raytheon technologies, +4.87%



Nike, +3.48%



Chevron, +3.41%

Biggest losers in the Dow included:

Microsoft, -1.95%



Disney, -0.89%



J&J, -0.44%



McDonald's, -0.22%



Coca-Cola, -0.17%

Other winners today included:

US steel, +11.67%



Wynn Resorts, +9.95%

United Airlines, +9.35%



FedEx, +8.89%



Delta Air Lines, +7.95%



Alcoa, +6.17%



Southwest Airlines +5.14%

The Dow industrial average led the way for stocks to the upside with a 1.3% gain.