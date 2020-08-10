Dow closes at the highest level since February 24, and just 2.6% from unchanged on the year
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P are up for the 7 days in a rowThe Dow industrial average led the way for stocks to the upside with a 1.3% gain.
- The Dow index close at the highest level since February 24th and is just 2.6% from unchanged on the year.
- Both the Dow and S&P have closed higher for 7 consecutive days.
- The S&P index is the longest winning streak since April 2019.
- The Dow's winning streak is the longest since September 2019.
- The S&P is less than 1% away from an all-time high close
- The NASDAQ index closed lower on the day and is on a 2 day losing streak.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 9.21 points or 0.27% at 3360.49. The high price reached 3363.29. The low price extended to 3335.44
- NASDAQ index fell 42.67 points or -0.39% to 10968.35. The high was up at 11,040.25 while the low extended to 10,849.46
- the Dow industrial average rose 357.96 points or 1.3% to 27791.44. The high price reached 27803.86. The low price extended to 27488.21.
The biggest winners in the Dow included:
- Boeing, +5.52%
- Caterpillar, +5.26%
- Raytheon technologies, +4.87%
- Nike, +3.48%
- Chevron, +3.41%
Biggest losers in the Dow included:
- Microsoft, -1.95%
- Disney, -0.89%
- J&J, -0.44%
- McDonald's, -0.22%
- Coca-Cola, -0.17%
Other winners today included:
- US steel, +11.67%
- Wynn Resorts, +9.95%
- United Airlines, +9.35%
- FedEx, +8.89%
- Delta Air Lines, +7.95%
- Alcoa, +6.17%
- Southwest Airlines +5.14%