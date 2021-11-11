Dow dips toward lows as the day moves to the close

Dow 30 stocks are down 141 points or -0.39%

The Dow 30 stocks are dipping toward their lows of the day as the day comes to a close.





The index is currently down -145 points or -0.40% at 35936. The low price has reached 35924.40. The low took the index down -0.43%.





The Dow is working on its third consecutive day to the downside. The index has been largely influenced by near 7% decline in the shares of Disney after their disappointing earnings after the close yesterday.





Meanwhile the S&P and NASDAQ hold onto gains:



the NASDAQ index is up 83.19 points or 0.53% at 15705.87



the S&P is up 4.8 points or 0.11% at 4651.47

Both the S&P and NASDAQ have been down for 2 consecutive days.







In the forex market, the US dollar has inched to a new high verse the EUR, GBP in the last hour of trading. The greenback continues to trade near highs vs the JPY, CHF, and AUD. The dollar remains the strongest of the major currencies.













