Elon Musk trolls SEC (and shorts) as Tesla stock surges to new highs
Technical Analysis
Stock is up 190% In 2020
The price of Tesla continues to soar. Today shares are up around 8.1% to $1210 after the automaker said it delivered about 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter. That handily beat the 72,000 estimate.
The run higher has pushed the price up around 190% for the year (what coronavirus recession?).
It has also led to Musk posting some sophomoric tweets directed at the SEC and short-sellers. I will leave it up to you to figure out the three letter acronym.
Of course, Musk is quite known to push the envelop at times.