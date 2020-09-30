European indices close with mixed results

German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, -0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher led by UK yields up 4.7 basis points.











A snapshot of other markets as London traders look to exit shows:



Spot gold is trading down $1 or -0.5% at $1897.11. It's high price extended above the $1900 level to $1902.35. The low price reached $1881.48



Spot silver is trading down $0.42 or -1.75% at $23.76



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.36 or 0.92% at $39.65

A snapshot of the US stock market shows higher prices on hopes of a new stimulus plan after the debacle of a debate last night:



S&P index is up 41.17 points or 1.23% at 3376.62



NASDAQ index is up 150 points or 1.36% at 11235.72



the Dow industrial average is up 419 points or 1.53% at 27871

in the forex market, the US dollar has moved from the strongest at the start of the North American session to one of the weakest. The EUR is only weaker vs. the major currencies. The AUD is now the strongest followed by the CAD.









