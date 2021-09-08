European indices end the session with declines across the board

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:



in the US stock market, the major indices are lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside (after closing at a record level yesterday):

Dow is Dow -117 points or -0.33% at 34981.86

S&P index is down -17 points or -0.38% at 4502.80



NASDAQ is down -131 points or -0.85% at 15242.80



The USD moved higher in the NY morning session, but has come off the highs as well. The CAD is the weakest after keeping policy unchanged (as per expectations). The JOLTs job openings came in stronger than expectations and at another record level. The job openings have been up for seven consecutive months.