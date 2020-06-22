European major indices end the session in the red

Author: Greg Michalowski

German DAX, -0.7%, France's CAC, -0.7% and UK's FTSE -0.7%

The major European indices are ending the session in the red. A look at the provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.7%
  • France's CAC, -0.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.7%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.7%
in the European debt market, the benchmark yields are also lower. Italy leads the way with a -6.9 basis point decline. France's yields are down -3.2 basis points. Yields are ending the session near the lowest levels.

