German DAX, -1.4%

France's CAC, -1.5%



UK's FTSE 100, -2.1%



Spain's Ibex, -0.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.3%



Portugal PSI 20, -1.63%

In the European debt market, the benchmark yields are moving higher, with investors shunning the risk year countries including Spain, Italy, and Portugal. France 10 year yields remain above the 0.0% level at 0.072%.





The major European indices are ending the day with declines. A look at the provisional closes shows: