European shares close lower and give up earlier gains

Major indices down across the board

German DAX, -0.5%. The high reached +1.0%



France's CAC, -0.8%. The high reached 0.59%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%. The high reached 0.57%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%. The high reached 1.06%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%. The high reached 1.05%



The European shares are closing lower on the day after trading higher earlier. The provisional closes are showing: