European shares close lower and give up earlier gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices down across the board

The European shares are closing lower on the day after trading higher earlier. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.5%. The high reached +1.0%
  • France's CAC, -0.8%. The high reached 0.59%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%. The high reached 0.57%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.8%. The high reached 1.06%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%. The high reached 1.05%

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose