European shares close lower

Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB give up gains,

The major European indices are closing the day lower across the board. Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB gave up decent games and are closing lower. The provisional closes are showing



German DAX -0.3%. The index traded up 0.33% at its high. The low extended to -1.03%.



France's CAC -0.8%. The high point reached +0.10%, while the low extended to -1.21%



UK's FTSE 100 -1.3%. The high point reached unchanged, while the low extended to -1.59%.

Spain's Ibex -0.2% the high point reached +0.77%. The low extended to -1.38%



Italy's FTSE MIB. -0.15%. The high point reached +0.91% while the low extended to -1.63%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing mixed. The German 10 year fell by -0.4 basis points. The Italy's 10 year increased by 2.2 basis points leading the way in each direction.











In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the GBP remains the strongest, followed by the USD and the AUD remains the weakest (followed by the NZD). That order was the same at the start of the NY session.











In other markets:



spot gold as reversed earlier declines and trades up $4.32 or 0.23% $1867.87.



Spot silver remains negative at $-0.22 were -0.98% at $22.55



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.12 or -0.25% $39.83. That is down from earlier highs at $40.22

in the US stock market the major indices are trading nearer the highs for the day in volatile up and down trading. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index



S&P index is up 11.62 points or 0.36% 3248.55



NASDAQ index is up 95 points or 0.90% 10728.74



Dow industrial average is up 28 points or 0.11% at 26789.90





