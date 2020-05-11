European shares close the day lower

The major European stock indices are ending the session lower:
  • German DAX, -0.66%
  • France's CAC, -1.33%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.10%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.56%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.22%
