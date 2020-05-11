European shares close the day lower

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
EURUSD tests 200 hour MA and 38.2% retracement
The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable runs into test of 100-hour moving average as dollar slips on the session
Dollar falls across the board as equities nudge higher
EUR/USD buyers try to wrestle back some near-term control to start the session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Reminder: Fed speakers among the ones to watch on the agenda later today
ECB's Kazimir: ECJ has sole authority over ECB actions
BOE's Broadbent: It is possible more easing will be needed
ECB's PEPP to run out by September at current pace - Citi
Bank of France says weekly economic activity was reduced by 27% in April