European major indices end higher on ebbing fears

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX +0.83%. France's CAC, +1.08%

The major European indices are ending the day higher as having fears of the coronavirus lead to risk on flows.

  • German DAX, +0.83%
  • France CAC, +1.08%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.95%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.25%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the Italian 10 year which fell by a modest -1.0 basis point

In other markets:
  • Gold is currently trading down $-12.72 or -0.8% at $1569.50. The low price reached $1567.50
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.61 or 1.17% at $53.75
US stocks are trading near high levels for the day and up smartly:
  • S&P index, +1.05%
  • NASDAQ index, +1.34%
  • Dow up 0.79%
In the US debt market yields are also moving higher as flows into the relative safety of the US debt instruments wanes.

US yields are higher
