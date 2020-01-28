European major indices end higher on ebbing fears

German DAX +0.83%. France's CAC, +1.08%

The major European indices are ending the day higher as having fears of the coronavirus lead to risk on flows.





UK's FTSE 100, +0.95%



Spain's Ibex, +1.25%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the Italian 10 year which fell by a modest -1.0 basis point











In other markets:



Gold is currently trading down $-12.72 or -0.8% at $1569.50. The low price reached $1567.50

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.61 or 1.17% at $53.75

US stocks are trading near high levels for the day and up smartly:



S&P index, +1.05%



NASDAQ index, +1.34%



Dow up 0.79% In the US debt market yields are also moving higher as flows into the relative safety of the US debt instruments wanes.





