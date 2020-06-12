EUR/USD buyers attempt to seize near-term control amid the slightly softer dollar so far

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

EUR/USD runs up to a test of its 100-hour moving average

EUR/USD H1 12-06
Amid the risk/equities rout yesterday, the dollar firmed and although EUR/USD was resilient at first, it finally fell off late in US trading towards 1.1300.

Notably, price action fell back under its 100-hour MA (red line) and tested the 200-hour MA (blue line) - currently @ 1.1288 - earlier in trading today.

The latter helped to limit losses in the pair as buyers leaned on that level and prevented sellers from seizing near-term control. But as we see equities retrace some of the losses yesterday, the dollar is seen weaker so far on the session.

That is helping to give EUR/USD a little nudge higher towards 1.1330 and testing its 100-hour MA @ 1.1329 currently. Break above that and buyers will seize back near-term control but keep below the level and the near-term bias stays more neutral.

As such, the battle between the key hourly moving averages will be the main focus ahead of the weekend today. Looking at the daily chart:

EUR/USD D1 12-06
There is a bit of a consolidation as the upside move stalls at the 1.1400 handle. As such, any further run requires a break of the figure level above in order to be sustained and for buyers to then target the 9 March high @ 1.1495.

But as we look to figure out the risk/equities story since yesterday, the current focus is on the key near-term levels above first and foremost.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose