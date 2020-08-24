EURUSD drifts lower. Looks to test the day's lows in an up and down trading day

Traders look toward the day's low at 1.1784

The price of the EURUSD continues to drift to the downside. The pair has traded to NY session low at 1.17868 which is just above the Asian session low at 1.1784. A couple more pips until the lap higher and lower is complete.









The 1.1781 level was a swing low from August 14. Below that and traders will be looking toward the low from Friday and last week at 1.1753. Close risk is the 1.1801 to 1.18117. Stay below keeps the sellers in control.



