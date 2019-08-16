EUR/USD falls to fresh two-week low below 1.1100

EUR/USD falls to 1.1087, the lowest level since 2 August

It's not a massive move by any means but we are seeing the dollar firm across the board as EUR/USD slips back below 1.1100 to a fresh two-week low.





The greenback is also seen advancing against franc, aussie and kiwi with also a slight nudge higher in USD/JPY to 106.20 currently.





For EUR/USD, the next key area to watch out for is the swing region around 1.1070-80. If that gives way, expect sellers to find less resistance in driving the pair lower towards 1.1000.





