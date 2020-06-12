EUR/USD falls to lowest since June 4. What's next

Tuesday's low breaks





The euro fell below Tuesday's low and is at the worst level in 8 days.





EUR/USD briefly breached 1.1241 and fell as low as 1.1234, which is the lowest since June 4.





Euro bulls are playing with a lot of house money here but if the failure to hold that level extends into the close, that would be one signal about a further retracement in the dollar next week.





The first Fib level is 1.1212 and that would be an initial target.

