EUR/USD falls to lowest since June 4. What's next

Author: Adam Button | euro

Tuesday's low breaks
The euro fell below Tuesday's low and is at the worst level in 8 days.

EUR/USD briefly breached 1.1241 and fell as low as 1.1234, which is the lowest since June 4.

Euro bulls are playing with a lot of house money here but if the failure to hold that level extends into the close, that would be one signal about a further retracement in the dollar next week.

The first Fib level is 1.1212 and that would be an initial target.

