EURUSD has 2.6B of option expires at 1.1400

Expiration at the top of the hour.

FYI, the EURUSD just reached to a a new session low of 1.14016. That was just above the 1.1400 level where 2.643B of options expire.





Traders at sell options that expire at the strike price in the most. With a large amount expiring, they may be helping to drive the EURUSD toward that level at expiration in just a few minutes.







The price has moved from a New York session high of 1.1463 down to the 1.1401. We currently trade at 1.1413. As a result those options sellers may have already done most of the hard lifting



into the expiration