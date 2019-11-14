EURUSD pushes against the 100 hour moving average and topside trend line

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Buyers are trying to tilt the bias more to the upside

The EURUSD is trading to a new session high at 1.10166 and at that level is testing a topside trend line on the hourly chart along with the 100 hour moving average.  A move above would be the 1st break cents November 4, when the moving averages at 1.1144.

Buyers are trying to tilt the bias more to the upside_

The buyers are trying to tilt the bias a little bit more to the upside on a break.  A move above would look toward the week high at 1.10426 on more upside momentum. 

PS the EURGBP is moving to a six-month low as well (lowest level since May 8). That pair trades at 0.85524. The low for the year reached 0.84714. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose