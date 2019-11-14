EURUSD pushes against the 100 hour moving average and topside trend line

Buyers are trying to tilt the bias more to the upside

The EURUSD is trading to a new session high at 1.10166 and at that level is testing a topside trend line on the hourly chart along with the 100 hour moving average. A move above would be the 1st break cents November 4, when the moving averages at 1.1144.









The buyers are trying to tilt the bias a little bit more to the upside on a break. A move above would look toward the week high at 1.10426 on more upside momentum.





PS the EURGBP is moving to a six-month low as well (lowest level since May 8). That pair trades at 0.85524. The low for the year reached 0.84714.