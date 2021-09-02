EUR/USD stays in the hunt for a fifth straight day of gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

Dollar somewhat sluggish in European morning trade

EUR/USD D1 02-09
Market action is relatively light in European morning trade so far but the dollar is a touch weaker with EUR/USD climbing to the highs for the day at 1.1853.

That said, the range for the day is a measly 18 pips so even the latest move here is seen as a bit of a stretch rather than the euro flexing gains against the greenback.

However, the technical picture continues to show that buyers are slowly building towards a push to 1.1900 as they secure a break above 1.1800 this week.

For now, there isn't much for traders to work with besides the anticipation going into the US non-farm payrolls report tomorrow.

That might keep a lid on gains before the key risk event but as things stand, the dollar is still caught in a bit more of a sluggish mood on the week so far.
