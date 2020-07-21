EURUSD trade to the highest level since January 2019

Takes out 2020 high 1.14918







In addition to extending to a new high going back to February 2019, the price last week moved above its 38.2% retracement at 1.13694, and stayed above that level. That is now a risk level for longs.



The 50% midpoint of the move down from the 2018 high comes in at 1.15958. That is now a target on the topside. An interim target from the daily chart, comes in at 1.1569. That level is the high from January 10, 2018.

The EURUSD has trade above the March 2020 high price at 1.14918. The high price just traded to 1.1493. The new high for the year takes the price to the highest level since the end of January 2019. The high price on January 31 reach 1.15137. That is the next target for the pair.