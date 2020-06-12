EURUSD trades between MAs and waiting for a shove

100 hour MA above, 200 hour MA below

The EURUSD has spent most of the day trading between its 200 hour MA below (at 1.12895) and the 100 hour MA above (at 1.13283). The price did dip briefly below and above each extreme, but each failed. The brief dip below the 200 hour MA was the first peek below the level since a few hours of trading on May 25th.









The current price is trading between the levels with traders looking for the next shove one way or the other.





For the week, the price closed last Friday at 1.1290. With the price now at 1.1305, the price is not that far from the unchanged level. The low was on Tuesday at 1.1240. The high was on Wednesday at 1.1421 with lots of ups and downs.