EURUSD trades to new highs

Above 1.12000

The EURUSD is trading to new session highs and above the 1.1200. The EUR is right behind the CHF as the safe haven currency. The JPY which usually gets it's share of flows in times of risk off.













Yields are tumbling (10 year down -10.7 bps)

Stocks are tumbling (-741 points Dow. Nasdaq down -3.43%

Gold is soaring (Up $24.84) or 1.71%



ForexLive Crude oil is back to $55 after trading up to $55.61.

The EURUSD has breached the 1.12000 level and now looks toward the 100 day MA at 1.1230 level. It is above a topside trend line on the 4-hour chart and cracking swing areas (see yellow areas).