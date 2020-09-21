EURUSD trades to new September lows

EURUSD falls below the low from last week at 1.1736







Looking at the daily chart, the swing lows from August come in at 1.1710 (the August 12 low) and 1.1695 (the August 3 low). The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the June 19 swing low to the September high comes in at 1.16884. All those levels are downside targets on further momentum. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The EURUSD is trading to a new low for the month of September. The price has taken out the low from last Thursday at 1.17362. It also earlier fell below the September 9 low of 1.17518. That level is now a risk level for shorts.