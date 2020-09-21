EURUSD trades to new September lows
Technical Analysis
EURUSD falls below the low from last week at 1.1736The EURUSD is trading to a new low for the month of September. The price has taken out the low from last Thursday at 1.17362. It also earlier fell below the September 9 low of 1.17518. That level is now a risk level for shorts.
Looking at the daily chart, the swing lows from August come in at 1.1710 (the August 12 low) and 1.1695 (the August 3 low). The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the June 19 swing low to the September high comes in at 1.16884. All those levels are downside targets on further momentum.