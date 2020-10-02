GBPUSD is higher (helped by Brexit hopes), but anything is possible

What levels are the roadmap for buyers/sellers

The GBPUSD has not only had the Pres. Covid positive news, stocks falling, jobs report, Covid stimulus to trade off of, but also the Brexit negotiations.









The pair got a boost after PM Johnson (who has lived through his own coronavirus) said that he will meet with EU president von der Leyen tomorrow. That helped to give the GBPUSD a boost today.





The price action of the last few days has been quite volatile. The low from Wednesday stalled at the high from last Friday at 1.28045. That was positive/bullish. The subsequent lows from Thursday at 1.2818 and from today at 1.2834 have been higher. The low today stalled just ahead of the 50% retracement of the move up from last Friday's low. That level comes in at 1.28323 (the low reached 1.28353).





The move higher today, did take the price above a swing area which is my focus now for support (and as a barometer for buyers and sellers now). That area comes between 1.28928 and 1.29045 (see green numbered circles). The recent low on the current hourly bar stalled near the low of that extreme keeping the buyers more in control.





On the topside, the recent swing highs at 1.29287, 1.29422 at 1.29529 are the targets with the high for the week at 1.29778 another target.





Close support at 1.28928 to 1.29045. The swing highs for the week are targets to get to and through.