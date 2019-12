Back above the 200 hour MA and price runs back to the upside.

The sellling stopped in the GBPUSD and the price ran back above the broken 200 hour MA and 1.3100 level. That scared the shorts and we are now seeing the price retest the 100 hour MA at 1.3160 (and underside of the broken trend line).









The EURGBP has also ran the other way. The EURGBP moved up to test the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart, took a quick peek above and rotated down.