GBPUSD trades to new session lows

Late Europe/London selling pressure

The GBPUSD has crack to new session lows as European/London traders look toward the end of day.







In the process, the pair has moved below the 100 hour moving average (blue line) and swing area at 1.2929-316 area, and a lower trendline at 1.2906. The pair is currently testing a swing area at 1.29967 and then the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.28915. A move below the 200 hour moving average will have traders looking toward the low for the week at 1.28866, and then the 50% retracement 1.28763.





