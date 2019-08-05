Gold continues run higher (up 2% on the day)

Safe haven flows into gold

Gold is trading at session highs, is up $29 and over 2% now as well.









The price is trading at the highest level since May 2013. The high has reached $1469.76. The May 2013 high at $1488 is the next target on the daily chart above. The 50% of the move down from the October 2012 high comes in at $1509.72.





On the hourly chart, the pair just moved above a topside trend line at $1468 (now just below that level as I type. Earlier the pair cracked the highs from Thursday and Friday at 41448 and the July 19 high at $1453.09.









Gold is the safe haven. If the dollar sells off as well, it should support the currency as well.





Looking at the 5-minute chart below, traders can watch the 100 bar MA at $1460.17 as close support.. Below that the 200 bar MA and trend line at $1454.15 is support now (and moving higher).







