Takes out the May high at $1765.43

Gold today has moved higher. It is currently trading up around $13.12 at $1767.48. The high price has reached $1769.29.











The run higher has taken the price above the May high of $1765.43 (see weekly chart above). The next target would be the 2012 high price at $1796.08. The all-time high price from 2011 reached $1921.17.