It's the S&P's and Dow's turn to make new highs

The price is above the all-time high close

the S&P index is making new session highs at 3396.86. That has pushed the price above the highest all-time closing level of 3389.78. The all-time high price reached 3399.54.











The Dow remains below its August high at 27686 And also below the December 31 closing level of 28538.44. The all-time highs closing level comes in at 29568.57.





The Dow is also trading at new session highs. It moved up to a high price of 27931.26 and trades just below that at 27928 at the moment.