It's the S&P's and Dow's turn to make new highs
Technical Analysis
The price is above the all-time high close
the S&P index is making new session highs at 3396.86. That has pushed the price above the highest all-time closing level of 3389.78. The all-time high price reached 3399.54.
The Dow is also trading at new session highs. It moved up to a high price of 27931.26 and trades just below that at 27928 at the moment.
The Dow remains below its August high at 27686 And also below the December 31 closing level of 28538.44. The all-time highs closing level comes in at 29568.57.