Lumber futures continue run lower and test of 200 day MA

The high price on May 10 reached $1733.50. The price is now testing the 200 day MA at $861.50

The price of lumber futures has continued its downward spiral as it moves below $900 for the first time since March 22 and tests its 200 day MA at $861.50. The price high reached over $1733 on May 10. Since then, the price has moved down nearly 50% off that high.











The pandemic of 2020 started an exodus out of the cities and into the suburbs. The price in a spiked to $845 toward the end of August, tumbled back down toward $450 in the middle of October 2020, before surging to the $1700 level in May 2021.





With the price now testing the $861 level. That is also close to the $845 spike at the end of August 2020. Get below both those levels, and traders will start to look back toward $648 as the next key target.





Although well off the high which will gives relief to the home builders who have struggled with the high cost of materials, the price still remains well above what has traditionally been a market between around $200 and $470. In 2018 there was a spike up to $648.